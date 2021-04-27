Robert Redford's Sundance Opens New Store In The Greater Detroit Area

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sundance, a premier lifestyle retailer of women's and men's apparel, jewelry, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and art, announces the opening of its newest retail location in the Greater Detroit Area. The 4,120 square feet Sundance store will open on April 29th and is located in The Village of Rochester Hills, metropolitan Detroit's premier outdoor lifestyle destination. The new Sundance store will be the retailer's first location in Michigan, and will complement the center's fashion-focused retail selection and outstanding dining options. A formal grand opening event, inclusive of ribbon-cutting and charity events, are planned for the Fall. A soft opening on the weekend of April 29 will be limited attendance for social distancing purposes.

Guests at The Village will immediately feel Sundance's heritage and artistic character, while experiencing the brand's authentic and creative style with the craftsmanship of the store design and beautiful merchandise mix. One-of-a-kind pieces and items exclusive to Sundance will be the cornerstone of the product offering. Sundance CEO Matey Erdos comments "We are very excited to continue our retail expansion with the debut of our Rochester Hills store, the first Sundance store in Michigan. We were attracted to this location with its distinctive and rich history, thriving economy, and support of the arts, a key tenet of the Sundance mission. Rochester Hills was a natural choice and we look forward to bringing the Sundance lifestyle to this beautiful community and to the greater Detroit area."

Erdos continues, "The Rochester Hills store brings the natural beauty of the Sundance lifestyle to life. Through our curated store design and use of reclaimed materials, we offer a delightful experience that is quintessential Sundance; an experience that is personal, warm and aspirational, surrounded with a sense of discovery. The store is thoughtfully curated with the exclusive and quality product that the brand is known for. We are confident that our loyal supporters will make it a great success."

"We are thrilled to welcome Sundance to The Village of Rochester Hills. Our center serves as a vibrant location for retailers who are expanding into the Michigan Market, and we are proud to partner with Sundance as they debut in Michigan." said Bruce Aikens, Vice Chairman of Robert B. Aikens & Associates. "We are committed to providing our shoppers exciting new retail concepts, fitness, and enhanced dining destinations, as we continue to transform The Village."

The Sundance Store at The Village of Rochester Hills is one of three new stores to open across the country for the retailer this year. For over 30 years, Sundance Catalog's commitment to the spirit of creativity and individuality has served as a guiding principle for artists and designers to reach their creative vision, ultimately leading to the retailer's commercial success across all channels.

About SundanceSundance Catalog was founded in 1989 by famed actor, environmentalist, director and visionary of independent filmmaking, Robert Redford, to promote the works of artists and craftspeople from across the country and around the world. Celebrating over 30 years of commitment to inspire creativity and individual style and design since its inception, Sundance has become one of the preeminent lifestyle retailers offering a thoughtfully curated mix of unique, premium-quality women's and men's apparel and footwear, jewelry, accessories, art and home décor. Sundance elevates the traditions of authentic American heritage into a classic and creative style.

Sundance Catalog is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company's unique product selection is available through its catalog, 18 retail stores throughout the US (see list below), and online at www.sundancecatalog.com .

Sundance Store Locations

Alamo Quarry Village, San Antonio, TX

Avalon, Alpharetta, GA

Bridgeport Village , Tigard, OR

, Deer Park Town Center, Deer Park, IL

Galleria Edina , Edina, MN

, Kenwood Towne Centre, Cincinnati, OH

Kierland Commons, Scottsdale, AZ

La Encantada, Tucson, AZ

Leawood Town Center Plaza, Leawood, KS

The Mall at Green Hills, Nashville, TN

Mosaic District, Fairfax, VA

NorthPark Center, Dallas, TX

Park Meadows Mall, Lone Tree, CO

Southlake Town Square, Southlake, TX

University Town Center, San Diego, CA

University Village, Seattle, WA

The Village of Rochester Hills , Rochester Hills, MI

, Salt Lake City Outlet Store, SLC, UT

