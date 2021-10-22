Robert Pompey, Jr. Joins Bank Of Oak Ridge Board Of Directors

OAK RIDGE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge, (OTCPink: BKOR), announced the addition of Robert Pompey, Jr. to the Board of Directors for the bank and the holding company.

"Robert's longstanding dedication to our community and his passion for education make him an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors" said Doug Boike, Board Chair. "We are extremely honored that he will be joining us, and I look forward to serving with him in the coming years."

"We couldn't be more excited to expand our Board of Directors," says Tom Wayne, CEO. "Robert's distinguished career in education in conjunction with his financial expertise will provide valuable insight to our organization as we continue to ensure prosperity for our clients, employees, and shareholders."

Pompey has served as the Chancellor for Business and Finance at North Carolina A&T State University ("NC A&T") since 2007, where he oversees the University's operating budget and financial operations, university physical facilities, police and public safety and campus enterprise operations. Prior to his role at NC A&T, he served as the Associate Controller at Wake Forest University for nearly ten years. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from NC A&T State University and his master's degree in business administration from Wake Forest University. He is a North Carolina Certified Public Accountant and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Gateway Research Park and Say Yes to Education.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge.

