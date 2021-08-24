Robert Marohn Joins Paragon Quality Control Leadership

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Marohn joins Paragon's Protective Services sector leadership team with over 25 years of Federal Government law enforcement experience. His distinguished career includes positions at four federal agencies and expertise in complex investigations, process improvement analysis and program development. Marohn most recently served as the Assistant Director for Federal Protective Services (DHS). "Robert's achievements in leading successful teams and improving procedural integrity will further enhance our Quality Control programs. We look forward to his added insight," remarked Paragon Protective Services President Les Kaciban.

In his role with Paragon, Marohn will oversee the development and evaluation of the Quality Control team. In addition, he will focus on verifying the effectiveness of implemented solutions and will perform investigations as required. "Paragon's elite training and quality control capabilities drive our successful offerings. Adding Robert's expertise to the team further strengthens the implementation of our robust programs," stated Paragon CEO Tony Sabatino.

In support of Paragon's U.S. Marshals Service contracts across the country, Marohn will be based in Paragon's corporate office in Herndon, Virginia.

ABOUT PARAGON SYSTEMSParagon employs over 14,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, investigations, inspections, cybersecurity, risk management, and mission support services to the U.S. Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients. Paragon is Safeguarding American Assets at home and abroad.

