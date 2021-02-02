Robert Half Recognized For Leadership In Inclusion And Diversity Initiatives

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half announced today it was recognized by Bloomberg and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for its inclusion and diversity programs and efforts.

Robert Half , including its consulting subsidiary Protiviti, was one of 380 companies selected for the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which recognizes commitment to gender equality in the workplace and the community. This is Robert Half's third consecutive year on the index. The Bloomberg GEI acknowledges public companies that are dedicated to transparency in gender reporting. The framework is based on five areas of focus: female leadership and talent, gender pay parity, inclusive organizational culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-female branding.

For the fifth consecutive year, Robert Half, including Protiviti, was named by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. Robert Half earned a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmark of U.S. businesses for LGBTQ equality in the workplace. The CEI rates companies in four categories: workforce protections, inclusive benefits, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility, and responsible citizenship. Employers that earn a 100% score are recognized as a best place to work for LGBTQ employees.

"Our strong core values reflect our unwavering commitment to fairness, integrity and equal opportunity," said M. Keith Waddell, President and CEO of Robert Half. "At Robert Half, we will continue to advance equality and inclusion across our company and in the communities we serve."

About Robert Half Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti ®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half is a company with purpose: To help people find meaningful employment and businesses identify the talent they need to succeed. Being a socially responsible corporate citizen and an active participant in the communities where it operates is a cornerstone of the company's mission statement. Learn more about Robert Half's inclusion and diversity efforts.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-recognized-for-leadership-in-inclusion-and-diversity-initiatives-301220493.html

SOURCE Robert Half