Robert Brine Files Securities Lawsuit Against MHPI VII LLC

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaintiff Robert Brine has filed a lawsuit for violations of federal securities laws, fraud, breach of fiduciary duties and declaratory relief against defendants MHPI VII LLC ("Fund 7"), MHPI VII Manager, LLC, MHPI VII Class C, LLC, Dahn Corporation, Brian A. Dahn, Ryan Christopher Smith, Jamie Grady Smith, and Elevation Events LLC, d/b/a/ Elevation Capital Group. The case is captioned Brine v. MHPI VII, LLC, et al., No. 2:21-cv-01648-GW-JC (C.D. Cal.), and a copy of the amended complaint is available here.

Nathaniel Braun Sinclair Braun LLP 16501 Ventura Blvd., Suite 400 Encino, California 91436 Email: nbraun@sinclairbraun.com

