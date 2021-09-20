Robert A. Green, Jr. Esq. Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

TRINITY, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert A. Green, Jr. Esq. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney for his exemplary contributions in the field of Law and his professional excellence at Kemp, Ruge & Green Law Group.

Committed to improving the community, Kemp, Ruge & Green Law Group proudly serves Pasco, Hernando, Westshore, Tampa, Carrollwood, and Clearwater. The personal injury attorneys at the firm handle a variety of personal injury law areas, including auto accidents, slip and falls, work-related auto accidents, defective consumer products, to name a few. As a client-oriented firm, Kemp, Ruge & Green Law Group focuses on providing clients with the best possible results-driven service.

Attorney Robert A. Green Jr, a former detective and assistant prosecutor, has been serving his clients' legal needs in both Pinellas and Pasco communities for the last 23 years. He focuses his law practice on prioritizing clients with personal attention to cost-effective case management and prompt responsiveness to situational needs. Honing on his exceptional negotiating skills, Mr. Green has been dedicated to delivering impressive results at Kemp, Ruge & Green Law Group for the past six years.

In light of his academic achievements, Mr. Green completed his undergraduate studies with a Bachelor's degree in Criminology from the University of Florida in 1987. Following graduation, he was employed for eight years with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office as a detective while attending graduate school at the University of South Florida. In 1994, he left the Sheriff's office. Subsequently, Mr. Green obtained his law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan, in 1997 graduating as the prestigious recipient of the Distinguished Student Award and as Valedictory Speaker.

An active member of his field, Mr. Green remains a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Million Dollar Advocates Forum, an honor that less than 1% of attorneys receive nationwide.

In his spare time, Mr. Green enjoys football and spending time with his family. He has a son and a daughter. He also devotes himself to contributing pro bono work to the Sixth Judicial Circuit's Teen Court Program as a Magistrate overseeing first-time youthful offenders sentenced by their peers.

To learn more, please visit https://kemprugegreen.com/the-firm/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-a-green-jr-esq-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301380649.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who