Robbins, Salomon & Patt Shareholder Andrés J. Gallegos Appointed Chairman Of The National Council On Disability

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins, Salomon & Patt, Ltd. (RSP), a full-service law firm in the Chicagoland area, announced that leading industry disability rights attorney and Shareholder, Andrés J. Gallegos, was officially designated as Chairman of the National Council on Disability (NCD) by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on January 20, 2021. NCD is an independent, nonpartisan federal agency that advises the President, Congress and other federal agencies regarding policies, programs, practices, and procedures that affect people with disabilities.

"I am truly humbled at the opportunity to serve the American public in this capacity, and to be entrusted with the responsibilities of the position," said newly-installed NCD Chairman Gallegos. "NCD's important role in government is ensuring the President and federal policymakers receive sound, trusted advice and counsel on policies that impact people with disabilities, and especially at this moment in time, with life and death issues on the line for people with disabilities. I am privileged to work alongside an immensely talented group at NCD."

Jennifer L. Sender, RSP Shareholder and attorney leading litigation efforts in support of the firm's Disability Rights practice, said, "it comes as no surprise to RSP that Andres was appointed to the NCD only a few short years ago and is already placed in charge of the Council. His insight, knowledge, and leadership will help shape the future of civil rights and opportunities for people with disabilities."

Gallegos has focused his practice on disability rights and healthcare law for over 20 years. He founded and currently directs RSP's national disability rights practice, which emphasizes improving access to healthcare and wellness programs for persons across all types of disabilities. To attain accessible healthcare services for persons with disabilities and effectuate systemic change, Gallegos and his team utilize a three-pronged approach of education (for consumers and providers); advocacy; and litigation, when required. To read more about Andrés J. Gallegos, click here.

Abut Robbins, Salomon & Patt, Ltd.

Robbins, Salomon & Patt, Ltd. (RSP), a full-service law firm in the Chicagoland area for 50 years, is a strategic partner and champion on behalf of its clients offering well-rounded, superior quality, and solution-oriented legal counsel. RSP is proud of its long-standing and distinguished history of representing privately-owned businesses, financial institutions, corporate entities, municipalities, other public bodies, real estate owners and developers, contractors, sureties, healthcare practices, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The Firm's primary practice groups include business transactions, banking and finance, litigation, real estate, municipal law, labor and employment, trusts and estates, construction law, surety and fidelity law, creditors' rights and bankruptcy, factoring, taxation, personal injury and medical malpractice, and disability rights. More information can be found at www.rsplaw.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robbins-salomon--patt-shareholder-andres-j-gallegos-appointed-chairman-of-the-national-council-on-disability-301224181.html

SOURCE Robbins, Salomon & Patt, Ltd.