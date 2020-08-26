Robbins LLP Is Investigating The Officers And Directors Of GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) On Behalf Of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of GoHealth, Inc.

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders, misled the market, or violated federal securities laws in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO"). GoHealth operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the U.S.

GoHealth conducted its IPO on July 15, 2020, selling approximately 43.5 million shares for $21.00 per share raising nearly $914 million. On August 21, 2020, GoHealth reported its first quarterly earnings since its IPO, announcing a net loss of $22.9 million in the second quarter compared to net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period. On August 26, 2020, GoHealth opened at $14.49, a 30% decline from its IPO price.

