Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Clover Health Investments, Corp.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP ( https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-clover-health-investments-corp-class-action-lawsuit.html) today announced that it filed a class action seeking to represent purchasers of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) (formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III) Class A common stock and warrants to purchase Class A common stock (collectively, the "Securities") between October 6, 2020 and February 3, 2021 (the "Class Period"). This action was filed in the Middle District of Tennessee and is captioned Yaniv v. Clover Health Investments, Corp., No. 21-cv-00109.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Clover Health Securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Clover Health class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Clover Health class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Clover Health class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Clover Health class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Clover Health class action lawsuit, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from February 8, 2021. If you wish to discuss the Clover Health class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff's counsel, Mary K. Blasy of Robbins Geller, at 800-449-4900 or 631-454-7719 or via e-mail at mblasy@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-clover-health-investments-corp-class-action-lawsuit.html.

The Clover Health class action lawsuit charges Clover Health and certain of its officers and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Clover Health is a health insurance service company that provides Medicare Advantage health plans. Clover Health began the process of going public during the summer of 2020, ultimately merging with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, an already publicly listed special-purpose acquisition company ("SPAC").

The complaint alleges that Clover Health's statements throughout the Class Period, including in the registration statement used to complete the SPAC transaction, omitted facts required to make its other statements not misleading and failed to comply with Items 303 and 503 of Regulation S-K. Specifically, the registration statement failed to disclose that Clover Health was subject to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ"), including its software "Clover Assistant" purportedly designed to serve "low-income and often overlooked communities," as well as kickbacks, marketing practices, and undisclosed third-party deals.

With the price of Clover Health Securities trading at fraud-inflated prices based on their false and misleading statements, Clover Health's senior officers and directors, including all but one of the defendants, along with certain other venture capital financiers, took steps to cash-in, filing an additional registration statement with the SEC that would register for resale and permit them to sell hundreds of millions of their personally held Clover Health Securities at fraud-inflated prices. Once again, the registration statement filed with the SEC to permit the insiders and venture capital financiers to cash out their shares omitted facts required to make its other statements not misleading and failed to comply with Items 303 and 503 of Regulation S-K.

On February 4, 2021, stock investment firm Hindenburg Research disclosed the existence of the ongoing DOJ investigation by publishing an investigative report entitled "Clover Health: How the 'King of SPACs' Lured Retail Investors Into a Broken Business Facing an Active, Undisclosed DOJ Investigation." Among other things, according to Hindenburg, prior to the merger, Clover Health had received a civil investigative demand letter from the DOJ "and the corresponding investigation present[ed] a potential existential risk for a company that derives almost all of its revenue from Medicare, a government payor." Hindenburg also described a relationship between Clover Health and its subsidiary Seek Insurance as "thinly disclosed," noting that it did not mention the subsidiary on its website yet told seniors that it would provide them with unbiased information on finding Medicare plans. On this news, the price of Clover Health Securities fell more than 12%, damaging investors.

The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud.

