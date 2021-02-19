Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Penumbra, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) common stock between August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 16, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the...

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) - Get Report common stock between August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 16, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Penumbra class action lawsuit, Williams v. Penumbra, Inc., No. 21-cv-00420 (N.D. Cal.), which is pending before Judge Susan Illston.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Penumbra common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Penumbra class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Penumbra class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Penumbra class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Penumbra class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Penumbra class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Penumbra class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Jennifer Caringal of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jcaringal@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Penumbra class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than March 16, 2021.

Penumbra is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices for patients suffering from stroke and other vascular and neurovascular diseases. Until recently, one of Penumbra's flagship products was the "Jet 7 Xtra Flex," an aspiration catheter designed to be inserted into an affected artery, navigated to a blood clot, and used to suck the clot out of the patient's body. The Jet 7 Xtra Flex was introduced to the U.S. market in July 2019 and quickly became a "growth driver" and a key source of new revenue for Penumbra.

The Penumbra class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) that Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of the Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; (3) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and (4) as a result, Penumbra's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 14, 2020, the Foundation for Financial Journalism (the "FFJ"), an independent non-profit news outlet, published an article raising serious questions about the Jet 7 Xtra Flex's safety profile. The FFJ noted that since being introduced in mid-2019, there were twelve deaths listed in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") database that occurred after a surgeon injected an iodine contrast dye into the Jet 7 Xtra Flex. The FFJ article also described how Penumbra's warnings against using the product with contrast dye and non-Penumbra products did little to address the Jet 7 Xtra Flex's safety issues. In response, Penumbra's stock price fell.

Then, on November 23, 2020, an article was published in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery presenting the cases of three patients who suffered as a result of Jet 7 Xtra Flex device malfunctions, including two fatalities. As this report became more widely circulated, it caused Penumbra's stock price to fall approximately 12% from November 23, 2020 to November 25, 2020.

Thereafter, on December 8, 2020, the securities research firm Quintessential Capital Management issued a report questioning the validity and independence of the scientific research supporting the Jet 7 Xtra Flex's safety, and accusing Penumbra of using a fake author to publish studies regarding the purported safety and efficacy of its products. In response, Penumbra's stock price fell an additional 9%.

Finally, on December 15, 2020, Penumbra issued a press release announcing that it was issuing an "urgent" recall of the Jet 7 Xtra Flex because the catheter "may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use" which could lead to injury or death. On a conference call held the same day, Penumbra's CEO acknowledged that the product's design "ma[de] the catheter susceptible to failure in certain scenarios" and that Penumbra's "steps to ensure the safe use of the product . . . were not able to fully address the risks." In response, Penumbra's stock price fell 7%, further damaging investors.

