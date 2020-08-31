Robb Lawrence Appointed Vice President Of Commercial Strategy At Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, LLC

CINCINNATI, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, LLC, a global drug development and commercial partner, announced today the appointment of Robb Lawrence as Vice President of Commercial Strategy. In this senior leadership role, Lawrence will lead the design and development of strategic solutions that optimize patient access and outcomes by navigating the complexities of the global healthcare markets.

"Robb's level of experience and his commitment to addressing unmet patient needs will be an enormous asset to our leadership team," Camargo CEO Dan Duffy said. "We look forward to working with him in this newly created role to elevate the commercial solutions that Camargo offers our sponsors as they work to deliver therapies to patients."

Camargo is a leading global strategy, regulatory and development partner for emerging and mid-size biopharma companies and has been instrumental in helping numerous pharmaceutical companies identify opportunities, develop products, and obtain FDA approvals. Its work in orphan drugs, the 505(b)(2) pathway, oncology and many other areas has benefited countless lives worldwide.

"There are few organizations that can offer the same breadth of services as Camargo, and the chance to help the organization develop novel solutions and service offerings is a fantastic opportunity," Lawrence said. "Camargo has a history of innovation and working creatively to help our clients solve complex and challenging regulatory and scientific issues. I am looking forward to bringing those same disciplines to our commercial solutions."

Lawrence brings almost 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical development, from both the product sponsor and the service provider perspectives. His career has focused on managing products' commercialization strategies throughout the development life cycle. He most recently served as founder and CEO of TLC Therapeutics, LLC, and Tropical Disease Therapeutics, LLC, where he worked to advance niche reformulations of established medicines and neglected tropical diseases, respectively.

Lawrence holds a Master of Business Administration from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts from Wake Forest University.

About Camargo

Founded in 2003, Camargo Pharmaceutical Services is a leading global strategy, regulatory and development partner for emerging to mid-tier biopharma companies. We specialize in complex development programs where no playbook exists, with integrated solutions to reach milestones with speed and capital efficiency.

Camargo has experience in complex development programs and accelerated approval pathways that leverage our core expertise in areas such as the 505(b)(2) pathway, oncology, rare disease, combination products and digital therapeutics. We are proud to support clients in more than 35 countries around the world. For more about Camargo, visit camargopharma.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robb-lawrence-appointed-vice-president-of-commercial-strategy-at-camargo-pharmaceutical-services-llc-301121041.html

SOURCE Camargo Pharmaceutical Services