Roanoke Plumbing Expert Alerts Homeowners To Risk Of Frozen Pipes

Ted Puzio of Southern Trust Home Services suggests preventive action now to protect against water damage when temperatures plunge

ROANOKE, Va., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Trust Home Services, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, reminds Roanoke-area residents to protect their homes from frozen pipes this winter, reducing the risk of potentially catastrophic water damage.

Plumbing pipes frequently run through unheated or uninsulated parts of a building, like crawlspaces, attics and external walls. When water inside freezes and expands, it could cause the pipe to burst, quickly leading to water damage and high utility and repair costs.

"A burst pipe can do a lot of damage in a short amount of time," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "Repairs and replacement of damaged property can cost thousands of dollars, and that's not counting the time and inconvenience involved or the possible loss of irreplaceable items like photos and family heirlooms."

A few simple steps, however, can help homeowners prevent frozen pipes:

Look for leaks: Small air leaks near pipes can cause them to freeze very quickly. Use caulk or insulation to seal any troublesome cracks.

Small air leaks near pipes can cause them to freeze very quickly. Use caulk or insulation to seal any troublesome cracks. Wrap exposed pipes: Protect pipes in unheated areas of the house with insulated covering.

Protect pipes in unheated areas of the house with insulated covering. Keep indoor air warm: Lowering the thermostat at night or when you're away can save utility costs, but maintain a minimum temperature of 55 degrees.

Lowering the thermostat at night or when you're away can save utility costs, but maintain a minimum temperature of 55 degrees. Pack up outdoor hoses: Disconnect and store outdoor hoses in the winter months and make sure the indoor valve is completely shut off. Make sure hose bibs are completely drained before covering.

Disconnect and store outdoor hoses in the winter months and make sure the indoor valve is completely shut off. Make sure hose bibs are completely drained before covering. Let faucets drip: When temperatures are expected to drop into single digits or stay below freezing for more than a couple of days, keep bath and kitchen faucets open. A trickle of warm water helps prevent pipes from freezing.

When temperatures are expected to drop into single digits or stay below freezing for more than a couple of days, keep bath and kitchen faucets open. A trickle of warm water helps prevent pipes from freezing. Keep cabinet doors open: Let the warm indoor air reach pipes under kitchen and bathroom sinks, which often run through exterior walls and are vulnerable to freezing.

If your pipes freeze, immediately call a plumbing expert to unfreeze them before they burst.

"It doesn't take a lot of effort to protect pipes during the coldest part of the year, but many people put it off," Puzio said. "Fortunately, frozen pipes can be addressed and unfrozen before disaster strikes, and the advanced trenchless technology that is available now makes inspection and repair easier and more affordable than it used to be."

