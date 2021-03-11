Roadtrippers Launches 'Voices From The Road'

CINCINNATI, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadtrippers, the world's #1 road trip planning tool, is launching Voices from the Road. The new storytelling project amplifies underrepresented voices in the outdoor and road travel space and focuses on every aspect of roadtripping — not just the Instagram-friendly version.

Road trips are often depicted with familiar views from picture-perfect locations. But these photoshopped images don't tell the full story of road travel, where vehicles break down, travelers get hangry and lost, and the weather doesn't always cooperate. Amazingly, it's often during these difficult situations that the real memories are made. To understand what road travel is really all about, it's important to hear from travelers from all kinds of backgrounds.

"One of our goals with Voices from the Road is to help democratize roadtripping and remove any gatekeeping around who gets to travel and have their voice heard," said Sanna Boman, editor in chief of Roadtrippers.

Voices from the Road's first published stories cover a lot of ground, literally and topically:

"Last year, Roadtrippers users planned more than three million road trips spanning two billion total miles," said Boman. "That is three million potential stories about the ups, downs, joys, frustrations, adventures, and unexpected experiences that any road trip brings with it — and we want to hear those stories."

Roadtrippers has been recognized as a leading authority in road travel through its team of experts and outstanding editorial content. Recent awards include a 2020 gold medal from the North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA).

About Roadtrippers Roadtrippers is the world's #1 road trip planning tool. Roadtrippers helps people experience the world around them in an entirely new way by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an engaging and intuitive process. Since launching in 2012, Roadtrippers has helped its users plan more than 25 million trips covering more than 7.8 billion miles. Every year, more than 18 million people visit Roadtrippers to get the inspiration they need to hit the road.

To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram and Twitter.

For more information, contact:Alanna Zahn Davis 917.699.6425 alanna@theazuregroup.com

Related Images roadtrippers.png Roadtrippers Roadtrippers by Togo Group

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roadtrippers-launches-voices-from-the-road-301245694.html

SOURCE Roadtrippers