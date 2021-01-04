Roadmaps For Health And Happiness Showcased In LibraryBub Selection For January

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub, an industry first, is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub, an industry first, is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Founded in 2015, it is imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska. Working in conjunction with all major libraries, the core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

This month's list of notable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have been exuberantly greeted by independent critics and have been embraced by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories, while the very best of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. English novelist Salley Vickers recalled the influence on her childhood of her local librarian. She introduced her to books that she would never have otherwise had the chance to read. "These books nurtured my imagination and enabled me to withstand family problems by peopling my inner world with friends and allies who provided a support that was not available in the so-called 'real' world. They also introduced me to other ways of seeing the world - other times, other cultures, other philosophies of life than those held by my parents or school, which gave me a broader, richer vision of life's possibilities." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is January's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

The Oath by Susan S. Maire ISBN: 978-0998255729

Rap-Notes: Shakespeare's Greatest Hits, Volume 1 by Mr. Z ISBN: 978-1479712342

Rock 'n Fire by Mark Stallard ISBN: 978-1735867502

The Sun Rose in Paris (Book One of the Portraits in Blue series) by Penny Fields-Schneider ISBN: 978-0648480501

Mystery & Thriller

The Shroud Solution (Book One of the Shroud series) by K. Bruce Mackenzie ISBN: 978-1733400718

Romance

A Miracle or Two for Christmas by Trish Titus ISBN: 978-1732335240

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Kingdom of the Northern Sun (Book One of the Revolution series) by Clara Martin ISBN: 978-1643881447

Children's

The Awakening (Book One of the Dragon Twins series) by Chriss Bury ISBN: 978-1734232301

Once upon the Rhine (Book One of the Cody the Cockatrice series) by R.A. Anderson ISBN: 978-1950590193

Puffy and the Formidable Foe by Marie G. Lepkowski, Ann M. Hannon and Margaret B. Hannon ISBN: 978-1450048002

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Children who Changed the World by David Butler ISBN: 978-1081313524

Business

Keep Innovation Simple: lead with clarity and focus in a world of constant change by Brad Barbera ISBN: 978-0997202113

Too Blue!: the IBM PC from an acorn to a renegade by Dennis Andrews ISBN: 978-1637350034

Education

Planning Today for Success Tomorrow: helping students choose their college or trade school major and career by Moses McCutcheon Jr. ISBN: 978-1432700133

Health & Fitness

90 Days To Live: beating cancer when modern medicine offers no hope by Rodney Stamps ISBN: 978-0999372210

You Were Created for Greatness: a philosophy on wholeness by Jackson Hale ISBN: 978-1735710426

History

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: A Century of Honor, 1921-2021 by Philip Bigler ISBN: 978-0578691268

Law

N*gga Theory: race, language, unequal justice, and the law by Jody David Armour ISBN: 978-1940660684

Self-Help

Solid Ground: a foundation for winning in work and in life by T.W. Lewis ISBN: 978-0960095308

Children's

The Little Book of Valentine's Day by Zack Bush ISBN: 978-1735113098

Author Laura Hunter was grateful for all that LibraryBub did to keep her novel Beloved Mother in the public's vision. "To have so many librarians respond to your publication is overwhelming," she said. "Having been an educator, I understand the time lapse that will occur between now and the budget time for schools, and I am comfortable with that. To have access to what is available and how to get the materials is helpful for both writers and librarians."

