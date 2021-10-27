Roadmap To Zero: Indigo Details Bold Plan To Reach Net-Zero Emissions By 2035

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Indigo (TSX: IDG), Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, has released the details of its bold plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2035. Through this commitment, Indigo is positioned to reach net-zero 15 years before the global and Canadian targets. To reach this aggressive timeline, the comprehensive roadmap includes new measures, from product development and education to logistics and waste, expanding net-zero commitments to all levels of Indigo's business operations.

"Time is running out to make the changes necessary to stabilize climate change. At Indigo, we are deeply committed to doing our part to ensure our business has a positive impact on people, the planet, and the communities we serve," said Nathan Williams, Indigo's Chief Creative Officer and executive sponsor of Sustainability and DE&I. "Our roadmap is extremely bold and requires big swings, and we are determined to move quickly, first impacting the areas we control and then welcome the organizations and companies we partner with to join us."

There are six areas of the Indigo business that will receive key sustainability improvements as part of the roadmap to zero:

Environmentally Sustainable Products:Indigo will develop sustainable products through its own private label brands as well as advocate for responsible manufacturing practices with national brand suppliers and publishing partners. Facilities:Indigo will reduce emissions in retail stores and distribution centres through energy-efficiency projects and emission-reduction initiatives. Logistics:Transportation emissions will be reduced through advocacy and partnerships with carrier networks and providing lower-impact shipping options to customers. Waste:Waste will be diverted in retail stores and distribution centres away from landfills and into recyclable and compostable streams through sustainable packaging and robust recycling programs. Success Enablers:Indigo will create positive shifts through innovative thinking and continuous learning to inspire and support Indigo's employees and customers in their quest to live in harmony with the planet. Environmental Literacy:Indigo will empower Canadian youth, particularly those in high-needs communities, through providing access to books and resources about climate change and environmental issues.

In addition, Indigo will also be investing in carbon removal and clean-energy opportunities to balance the emissions that cannot be directly reduced by Indigo.

"I am so proud of the work we've begun to bring our greenhouse gas emissions to zero, and we know there are other areas that require us to evolve and adapt our business. We are just at the beginning of our sustainability journey, and as we plan for our future, we are committed to our responsibility to have a positive impact on the environment," said Geoff Suares, Director of Sustainability & Ethical Sourcing at Indigo.

For more information and updates on Indigo's Sustainability pledge, please visit indigo.ca/en-ca/Sustainability.

About Indigo

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories - big and little - connect us. For more information on Indigo, visit indigo.ca.

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.