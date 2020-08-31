Road Trip Your Way To Free Chili's For One Year This Labor Day

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer. But 2020 is far from any other year. Is anyone even keeping track of what time of year it is? We, at Chili's® Grill & Bar, can barely keep up; however, we did remember that Labor Day is quickly approaching and that means one thing … a lonnnggg weekend is ahead. A much needed and deserved long weekend that is. To help give you something to look forward to - since your summer plans were likely canceled (thanks 2020) - we created a handy map with five routes that include several attractions to see AND Chili's to enjoy along the way. After all, we figured you probably hadn't realized a three-day weekend was around the corner so we're just doing you a favor here.

To top it off, we're giving one lucky winner the chance to win FREE Chili's for one year. But that's not all. The second place winner will receive a $250 gift card to Chili's, and the third place winner will receive a $100 gift card to Chili's. You didn't think we'd pick just one winner did you?

All you need to do is hit the road. To where you ask? To be frank, we don't care. Just choose a place your heart desires. Short or long, north or south, east or west, it doesn't matter. In case you're unsure where to start, we created this handy map to help, which includes routes like the Southbound Sizzle where you can stop to see the largest ball of twine in the world!

Once you decide where to go, pack the car, grab your family, friends, four-legged fur babies and hit the road. Snap a picture of your road trip adventures enjoying Chili's however you prefer whether dining in, grabbing to-go or curbside, and share your pic publicly on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #ChilisRoadTrip between Sept. 1-7. Then boom: You're entered to win FREE Chili's for one year. It's that easy, we promise. If you're feeling really ambitious, stop at ALLLLL the Chili's, because the more Chili's you eat and the more selfies you share using #ChilisRoadTrip the better your chances are at winning.

Again, we don't care where you go, as long as you satisfy your cravings from coast to coast and tell us about it! We look forward to seeing how you enjoy Chili's on the road. Visit https://www.chilis.com/chilis-road-trip to download the #ChilisRoadTrip map, to find a Chili's on the way to your destination, and to review the contest rules and details.

