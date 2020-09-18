ROAD TRIP TRAVEL TRENDS

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With many families actively looking for the perfect weekend getaway, how can they prepare to travel in the 'new normal'? Lifestyle and Travel Correspondent Amy E. Goodman has the latest in local travel trends and how to plan a safe and happy road trip for the family. Whether it's finding the right accommodations, essential items to bring in order to keep the kids safe and occupied, or features in your vehicle that will help the most during a road trip, Amy has tips that will keep the entire family smiling with each mile.

PLAN AHEAD ONLINE: 2020 could well be the year we all fell back in love with road trips. A recent survey by Booking.com, one of the world's leading digital travel companies, shows more than half of Americans are feeling comfortable enough to plan domestic travel in the next 6 months and they'll probably be embarking on a road trip. You can easily arrange a car rental from over 13,000 pick-up locations across with the U.S. The company showed that this summer, 93% of car rental pick-ups by US customers were at domestic locations and New Yorkers were particularly keen to hit the road! They seamlessly connect millions of travelers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options, including rental cars for the highly popular road trip, and incredible places to stay - from homes to hotels and much more.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY VEHICLES MAY SURPRISE YOU: While many think of SUVs as the go-to for family-friendly travel, they aren't the only option out there! The Sonata Hybrid is great for long road trips with almost 700 miles of range. The solar roof recharges the hybrid battery for additional driving range. Features like Smart Trunk - enables the owner to open the trunk, hands-free, by simply standing for a few seconds within a few feet of the trunk with the key in their pocket or purse - and Smart Park - will get you out of tight parking spots … makes it easier to load little ones into the back seat by being able to move the car from outside it - make for a fun, easy trip with the family! For more information, visit www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/vehicles/sonata-hybrid .

CONTACTLESS SERVICES: Some smart devices are now offering services that allow contactless amenities while traveling - the latest technology from Amazon, for example, allows you to pay for fuel simply by asking Alexa. Customers can use the Alexa app on Android or Apple phones, devices for the car like Echo Auto, or vehicles with Alexa-built in to pay for gas in a simple, convenient, and secure way. Once a customer pulls into the station, they can say, "Alexa, pay for gas," and the service will confirm the station location, pump number, and then activate the pump. Payment is automatically and securely handled using the default payment in the customer's Amazon account through Amazon Pay and powered by Fiserv, so no additional sign-up is needed. The new service is now available as a contactless, secure payment option at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil gas stations across the country. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/b/?node=20975392011 .

STAY CONNECTED: Don't forget essentials like your phone, e-reader and games chargers. Having a full charge on your cell phone makes for safer and easier road travel. Not just any charger —- the tiny charger from Anker, the global leaders in mobile charging, is about the size of your average smartphone charger but can charge iPhones, Android phones, iPads and tablets at lightning speeds. A 15-minute charge will give your smartphone enough power to listen to music for 7 hours or give you enough charge to binge-watch your favorite show for over 3 hours. These incredible charging speeds are thanks to their proprietary PowerIQ 3.0 technology, which is what makes the PowerPort Nano III compatible with virtually any smartphone, iPad or tablet! For more information, visit https://amzn.to/3gYvl1q .

For more ideas on road travel trends, please visit betterstuffforlife.com .

