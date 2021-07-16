Road Freight Transportation Market In North America To Grow By USD 103.29 Billion|Technavio
NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The road freight transportation market in North America is poised to grow by USD 103.29 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 2.31% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the road freight transportation market in North America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to increase operational efficiency, the increase in freight tonnage, the growth of the automotive and auto components industry.
The road freight transportation market in North America analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increase in M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the road freight transportation market growth in North America during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The road freight transportation market in North America covers the following areas:
Road Freight Transportation Market In North America SizingRoad Freight Transportation Market In North America ForecastRoad Freight Transportation Market In North America AnalysisCompanies Mentioned
- CMA CGM Group
- FedEx Corp.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.
- Ryder System Inc.
- Schneider National Inc.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
- Yellow Corp.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe- The vehicle leasing market in Europe is segmented by type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market- The automated guided vehicle (AGV) market is segmented by product (unit load carrier, tow vehicle, pallet truck, assembly line vehicle, and others) and geography ( Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Full truckload - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Less-than truckload - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CMA CGM Group
- FedEx Corp.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.
- Ryder System Inc.
- Schneider National Inc.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
- Yellow Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport link: https://www.technavio.com/report/road-freight-transportation-market-in-north-america-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/road-freight-transportation-market-in-north-america-to-grow-by-usd-103-29-billiontechnavio-301335239.html
SOURCE Technavio