Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe In Trucking Industry|COVID-19 Impact And Analysis|Technavio

The rest of Europe contributes to the highest incremental growth of 30% to the road freight transportation market in Europe during the forecast period, as per Technavio.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Growing e-commerce industry and increasing cross-border trade will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the road freight transportation market in Europe. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The road freight transportation market in Europe in the trucking industry is expected to grow by USD 58.43 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the road freight transportation market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the road freight transportation market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the road freight transportation market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of road freight transportation market vendors in Europe

Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the road freight transportation market in Europe. DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, and Schenker AG are some of the major market participants.

Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe Size

Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe Trends

Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies road freight, an integral part of intermodal transportation as one of the prime reasons driving the Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe growth during the next few years.

