RMR Mortgage Trust Closes $12.5 Million First Mortgage Bridge Loan To Finance Acquisition Of 80 S. Main St. Apartments In Seattle, Washington

RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) today announced the closing of a $12.5 million first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan to finance the acquisition of 80 Main, a Class A, 45-unit apartment building located at 80 S. Main St. in Seattle, Washington. The loan is structured with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements. RMRM's manager, Tremont Realty Capital, was introduced to the transaction by IPA Capital Markets, a Marcus & Millichap Company, which advised the sponsor, Unico Properties.

Tom Lorenzini, President of RMRM, made the following statement:

"We continue to build momentum executing on RMRM's new business plan focused on investing capital in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. This loan is secured by a centrally located Class A multifamily property in the vibrant Pioneer Square neighborhood of downtown Seattle. It marks our seventh loan closing this year and increases our investment portfolio to more than $300 million of committed capital. Our investment pipeline remains active and we are well positioned to drive further growth at RMRM during the second half of 2021 and beyond."

RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. RMRM is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). Substantially all of RMR's business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about RMRM, please visit www.rmrmortgagetrust.com.

Tremont Realty Capital, on behalf of its capital sources, Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) and RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM), is a direct lender that invests in loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. Tremont Realty Capital is the trade name of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, which is an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR). For more information about Tremont Realty Capital please visit www.tremontcapital.com.

WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever RMRM uses words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "will," "may" and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, RMRM is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon RMRM's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by RMRM's forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond RMRM's control. For example:

This press release references recent loans closed and future plans to drive further growth at RMRM during the second half of 2021 and beyond, which may imply that RMRM will close additional loans and that its business will continue to improve as a result. However, RMRM's business and ability to execute loans and realize its investment objective are subject to various risks, including the competitive nature of the industry in which it operates, as well as other factors, many of which are outside its control, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. These risks and other factors may prevent RMRM from successfully closing additional loans, executing its new business and realizing its investment objective. Further, once RMRM invests or commits its remaining capital, its ability to continue to grow and fund loans will be subject to its ability to obtain additional cost-effective capital or its redeploying proceeds from repayments of its loan investments.

The information contained in RMRM's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under "Risk Factors" in RMRM's periodic reports or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause RMRM's actual results to differ materially from those stated in or implied by RMRM's forward-looking statements. RMRM's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, RMRM does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A Maryland Statuatory Trust with transferrable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq. No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

