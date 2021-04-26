RMR Mortgage Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of RMR Mortgage Trust Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - RMRM

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of RMR Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: RMRM) and Tremont Mortgage Trust is fair to RMR Mortgage shareholders.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of RMR Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: RMRM) and Tremont Mortgage Trust is fair to RMR Mortgage shareholders. RMR Mortgage is expected to issue common stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing, RMR Mortgage shareholders are expected to own approximately 70% of the combined company's outstanding common shares.

Halper Sadeh encourages RMR Mortgage shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether RMR Mortgage and its board of trustees violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for RMR Mortgage shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for RMR Mortgage shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

