RMIT Turns To HPE GreenLake To Increase Agility And Adapt To Dynamic Education And Research Opportunities

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced RMIT University had selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to transform its storage capability to support major research opportunities, manage the increase in online learning, and...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Report today announced RMIT University had selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to transform its storage capability to support major research opportunities, manage the increase in online learning, and strengthen the quality-of-service delivery to its student body.

RMIT is a global university with 95,000 students and close to 10,000 staff. Since the start of the pandemic, universities across Australia face ongoing challenges, including a shift to online learning, border closures limiting international student enrolments and impacts to university research and funding.

RMIT's ambition is to act less as infrastructure managers and focus more on being value enablers for the student body. A large, legacy IT storage system has been obstructing the realization of this vision. Resulting in labor-intensive processes, costly maintenance bills to support legacy equipment and preventing RMIT from responding to surges in demand.

With HPE GreenLake, RMIT eliminates heavy upfront data storage costs and avoids expensive overprovisioning. "The HPE GreenLake platform facilitates self-service agility allowing us to easily deploy resources, view costs and forecast capacity. We pay only for what we use when we use it, and scale to what we need when we need it," said Sinan Erbay, CIO at RMIT.

"Before deploying HPE GreenLake we had ongoing monthly crisis meetings and faced limitations when valued research projects were offered to us. This was stressful," Erbay explained.

The HPE GreenLake platform, along with HPE Data Storage solutions enables the university to overcome the limitations of the large legacy data storage environment. This provides agility when there are surges in demand for large research projects, enabling RMIT to easily accept major research opportunities and slash provision time for updates and new services from weeks to hours.

For RMIT, the total cost of ownership is better understood and better balanced, and the IT resource effort needed to manage and maintain service delivery was reduced by 50 per cent.

"We're proud to partner with an innovative and forward-thinking organization like RMIT. We look forward to the continued partnership and improving the tertiary education experience in Australia," said Patrick Matthews, Director for HPE Pointnext Services Australia & New Zealand.

RMIT see its partnership with HPE growing with increased collaboration in innovation ideas and initiatives. The university's research is responsive to real-world problems, open to new collaborations and flexible in its approach.

"We're interested in expanding our capabilities with hybrid cloud environments. We are looking at HPE Synergy as the composable, software-defined infrastructure to achieve this. Meanwhile our five-year plan includes large wireless networking and bringing a better understanding of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to our student body," Erbay said.

To read the full story click here.

About HPE GreenLake

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform provides customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation that can run on premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. The HPE GreenLake platform combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for analytics, bare metal, compute, container management, core payment systems, data protection, electronic medical records, 5G, HCI, high performance compute, machine learning operations, networking, risk management, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake business is rapidly growing with over $5.2 billion USD in total contract value and 900 partners selling HPE GreenLake. Today, HPE GreenLake has about 1200 enterprise customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Report is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005009/en/