RMG Acquisition Corporation II Announces Expected Closing Of Business Combination With ReNew Power Private Limited

RMG Acquisition Corporation II (RMGB) (" RMG II") announced today that it expects to close its proposed business combination with ReNew Power Private Limited (" ReNew Power") on Monday, August 23, 2021, assuming RMG II receives shareholder approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting of RMG II shareholders (the " Extraordinary General Meeting") to be held on Monday, August 16, 2021. Following closing, the combined company's shares and warrants are expected to trade under the ticker symbols "RNW" and "RNWW", respectively, starting on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

The Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the proposed business combination, among other items, will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/rmgii/2021.

RMG II Shareholder Vote

RMG II's shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2021 are entitled to receive notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and to vote their RMG II shares at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The meeting will be a virtual meeting of shareholders and will be conducted via live webcast. At the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve and adopt the business combination and such other proposals as disclosed in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement. If the business combination is approved by RMG II shareholders, RMG II anticipates the closing the business combination will occur on August 23, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will take place at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on August 16, 2021 as a virtual meeting at the following address: https://www.cstproxy.com/rmgii/2021. Investors who hold RMG II's shares in "street name" or in a margin or similar account, which means that the shares are held of record by a broker, bank or nominee, should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that votes related to the shares they beneficially own are properly counted. In this regard, they must instruct their broker, bank or other nominee how to vote the shares they beneficially own in accordance with the voting instruction form they receive from their broker, bank or other nominee. If they wish to virtually attend the Extraordinary General Meeting and vote, they must contact their broker, bank or other nominee to obtain a legal proxy and instructions on the procedures to be followed. Beneficial investors who own their investments through a bank or broker and wish to attend the meeting will need to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company to receive a control number at least 72 hours before the Extraordinary General Meeting. RMG II recommends that its shareholders wishing to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting log in at least 15 minutes before the Extraordinary General Meeting start time. Please note that, in order to safeguard the health of shareholders, directors and the management team, RMG II shareholders are strongly encouraged to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting virtually. RMG II encourages its shareholders entitled to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting to vote their shares via proxy in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting by following the instructions on the proxy card.

As announced previously, the business combination is to be effected through a newly created holding company, ReNew Energy Global plc (" ReNew Global"). RMG II will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ReNew Global, and ReNew Global's shares and warrants are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new symbols "RNW" and "RNWW", respectively. At the closing of the business combination, each of the RMG II units, shares and warrants will be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

About RMG Acquisition Corporation II

RMG Acquisition Corporation II (RMGB) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG II raised $345 million in its December 14, 2020 IPO, which was upsized due to strong demand and included the underwriters' full over-allotment option. RMG II is sponsored and led by the management team of Jim Carpenter, Bob Mancini, and Phil Kassin, who together have over 100 years of combined principal investment, operational, transactional, and CEO and public company board level leadership experience. RMG II intends to capitalize on the ability of its management team to identify, acquire and operate businesses across a broad range of sectors that may provide opportunities for attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns. www.rmgacquisition.com/

About ReNew Power

ReNew Power Private Limited is India's leading renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) by capacity and is the 13th largest global renewable IPP by operational capacity. ReNew Power develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. As of March 31st, 2021, ReNew Power had a total capacity of close to 10 GW of wind and solar energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects. ReNew Power has a strong track record of organic and inorganic growth. ReNew Power's current group of shareholders contain several marquee investors including Goldman Sachs, CPP Investments, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, GEF SACEF and JERA.

For more information, please visit: www.renewpower.in; Follow ReNew Power on Twitter @ReNew_Power

