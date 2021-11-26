RM LAW Announces Investigation Of Standard Lithium Ltd.

Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  RM LAW, P.C.  is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (SLI)  investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you own shares of Standard Lithium and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click  here . You may also email Mr. Maniskas at  rm@maniskas.com

Before the market opened on November 18, 2021, Blue Orca Capital issued a short report alleging Standard Lithium's claims of 90% extraction rates of battery grade lithium at its Arkansas demonstration site are not supported by previously undisclosed data the company has filed with the state regulator indicating far lower recovery rates.  On this news shares of Standard Lithium stock dropped more than 9% on November 18.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  ( Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at  rm@maniskas.com  or click  here . For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking  here

CONTACT:            RM LAW, P.C.                               Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire                               1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300                               Berwyn, PA 1931                               484-324-6800                               844-291-9299                               rm@maniskas.com

