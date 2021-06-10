RM LAW Announces Investigation Of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ("Hilton" or the "Company") (HGV) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

We are investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ("Hilton" or the "Company") (HGV) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. ("Diamond") from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Apollo Funds") (APO) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Hilton will issue 34.5 million shares of common stock valued at $1.4 billion to the Apollo Funds and the other Diamond stockholders. Upon consummation of the transaction, current Hilton shareholders will own approximately 72% of the combined company and the Apollo Funds will own approximately 28%.

