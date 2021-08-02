RLX Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies RLX Technology, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2021

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RLX Technology, Inc. ("RLX" or "the Company") (NYSE: RLX) and certain of its directors, officers, and underwriters on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired RLX American Depository Shares ("ADS") pursuant or traceable to RLX's January 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rlx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Registration Statement used to effectuate the Company's IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning its then-existing exposure to China's ongoing campaign to establish a national standard for e-cigarettes, which would bring them into line with ordinary cigarette regulations, and that RLX's reported financials were not nearly as robust as the offering materials projected, nor were they indicative of future results. The complaint alleges that as a result, investors purchased RLX shares at artificially inflated prices.

If you suffered a loss in RLX you have until August 9, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

