RLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company") (NYSE: RLJ) today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after the markets close on February 25, 2021.

RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company") (RLJ) - Get Report today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after the markets close on February 25, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call on February 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The Company recommends that you dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust's fourth quarter earnings conference call.

A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 26, 2021, until midnight (Eastern Time) on March 12, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering pin number 13714926.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at the Company's website, http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available online through the Company's Investor Relations section.

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website: http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005249/en/