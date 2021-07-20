RLI Named To Ward's 50® Top-Performing Insurance Companies List For 31st Consecutive Year

RLI Corp. (RLI) - Get Report -- RLI Corp. announced today that RLI Insurance Company has been named to Ward's 50 ® top-performing insurance companies list for the 31 st consecutive year. RLI is one of only two companies that has been named to the list since its inception in 1991.

"We are proud to be named to this prestigious list and recognized as a top performer in the industry for the 31 st consecutive year," said RLI Corp. Chairman & CEO Jonathan E. Michael. "The Ward's 50 top performer distinction recognizes our continued commitment to financial strength, delivering superior long-term results and providing differentiated service to our customers. I want to thank our valued agents and brokers and congratulate our talented associates on this recognition."

Ward benchmarking, a business unit of Aon, is the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for the insurance industry. The Ward's 50 ® top-performing insurance companies list recognizes property-casualty insurance companies domiciled in the United States that have passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over a five-year period (2016-2020). For further details and a complete list of the 2021 Ward's 50 ® companies, visit ward.aon.com.

