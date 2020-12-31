RLH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Red Lion Hotels Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - RLH

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Red Lion Hotels Corporation ("Red Lion" or "RLH") (NYSE: RLH) to Sonesta International Hotels Corporation for $3.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Red Lion Hotels Corporation ("Red Lion" or "RLH") (RLH) - Get Report to Sonesta International Hotels Corporation for $3.50 per share in cash is fair to RLH shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages RLH shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether RLH and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for RLH shareholders; (2) determine whether Sonesta is underpaying for RLH; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for RLH shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of RLH shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

