RLH Equity Partners Announces Three New Strategic Advisors

Ethan Arnold is co-founder and President of The Chartis Group, a premier consultancy which advises health care providers with respect to strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics, and health analytics. He was instrumental in growing Chartis (a former RLH portfolio company) to more than 500 professionals. As importantly, Ethan brings a deep understanding of healthcare delivery honed over three decades and his proven leadership skills to his new role as RLH Strategic Advisor.

Ken Graboys has more than two decades of very successful executive leadership experience in the high-end services sector, together with the passion and experience of building a mission-driven culture in a rapidly growing organization. He is co-founder and CEO of The Chartis Group which, under his leadership, earned repeated recognition as a best place to work. Ken has extensive domain expertise in strategies for healthcare organizations and holds both a Bachelor of Science degree in social policy from Northwestern University and a Master of Public and Private Management degree, with recognition, from the Yale School of Management.

Virginia McFerran brings to RLH a passion for, and proven experience with, the power of data to enhance both an organization's performance and the quality of service provided to its clients. She has held highly successful roles as CEO of Optum Analytics (a division of United Health Group), as a senior executive at Google Health, and as Chief Information Officer for three world-class healthcare delivery organizations. In each of these positions, she combined skilled leadership and a deep understanding of data science to drive substantial performance improvement.

RLH co-founder J. Christopher Lewis commented, "We are excited to welcome Ethan, Ken, and Virginia to our team. The insights and expertise of these highly accomplished leaders will (i) assist RLH in the assessment of high-potential investments and (ii) help our portfolio companies in achieving even greater growth and success. Each of our new Strategic Advisors brings distinctive perspectives, shaped by their decades of professional success, that will make RLH smarter."

Riordan, Lewis & Haden is a leading private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs to help them build distinctive high-growth businesses and realize their aspirations. RLH provides experienced strategic guidance to its portfolio companies while embracing the entrepreneurial spirit of those companies' founders. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, has developed proven processes to enhance organic growth and drive enterprise value. With a 35+ year history of successful investing, RLH is uniquely able to help fast growing, profitable enterprises with revenue of $25-150 million in the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors achieve their goals. The firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

