RKS Off-Road Signs XGRiD Campers As First US Dealer For The Purpose Trailer

ARCADIA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based RKS Off-Road today announced a milestone first dealer agreement with Las Vegas-based XGRiD Campers.

Founded in 2020 XGRiD Campers serves the need of the most demanding adventurers looking to escape the ordinary.

"As the premier off-road camper dealership in the Southwest, we partner with only the best in the industry to deliver unique off-road solutions to fit the needs of our customers," said Loren Walker, Founder of XGRiD Campers. "We're delighted to have teamed up with RKS Off-Road to deliver the Purpose Trailer to our luxury and quality-focused US buyers looking for something beyond the ordinary in terms of specification and build quality."

"Selecting the right first dealer partner was critical for us," said Elisabeth Gritsch, Co-Founder of RKS Off-Road. "We needed a company that understood the need for change in the RV industry and who was committed to creating a bespoke experience synonymous with our brand values. The team at XGRiD Campers aren't standard RV dealers with huge inventories, they're focused on quality at every touchpoint."

Interested customers will be able to view a demonstrator unit, complete with customization options, at XGRiD Campers' Las Vegas facility, adjacent to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, from late March 2021. Priced from $49,900, the Purpose Trailer delivers an unexpectedly high level of specification. The full outdoor kitchen includes 20k BTU dual burner portable stove, stainless steel professional-style sink, furnace, water heater and built-in storage. The separate bedroom and bathroom includes a full shower, ceramic toilet and wall mirror. The bedroom offers a modular configuration which can be set for two singles or one queen. The Purpose Trailer also offers best-in-class 70-gallon capacity water and LP tanks. Orders can be placed for Q2 delivery with the XGRiD Campers team now.

The off-road camper market boomed in 2020 and now people are rediscovering their passion for the outdoors, that's only set to continue. RKS plans to add further dealer points to their network as 2021 progresses.

About RKS Off-Road

RKS Off-Road is redefining the recreational vehicle industry with its quality-first approach to designing, manufacturing and customizing off-road trailers. Ultra-lightweight construction and industry-leading durability characterize the Purpose Trailer, the company's first vehicle to market.

RKS Off-Road was founded in 2019 by Elisabeth Gritsch and Travis King, former automotive industry professionals. The company's headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Arcadia, CA.

For press enquiries please contact: info@rksoffroad.com https://rksoffroad.com/

About XGRiD Campers

XGRiD Campers is dedicated to helping our customers experience the off-grid lifestyle. Through partnerships with the world's leading overland camper manufacturers and an in-house team of dedicated outdoor enthusiasts, we help the wanderlust adventurer find and build the right rig for their journey. XGRiD Campers is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and serves customers across the United States.

For press inquiries please contact: boondock@xgridcampers.com https://www.xgridcampers.com/

