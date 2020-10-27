RJD Green Inc. Executes An Acquisition Letter Of Intent For The Silex Holdings Division

TULSA, OK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) announced they have completed a letter of intent with a premier mid-west regional fabricator of stone and engineered stone products.

The Company, formed in 1995, is a leading regional provider of premium quality natural stone and engineered stone products, with totally automated fabrication systems in place to achieve highest quality control and premium products.

The Company combined with the existing Silex Interiors fabrication operations creates over $10,000,000 in annual revenues for the Silex Holdings Division prior to the immediate growth opportunities.

Ron Brewer, CEO, stated, "We feel this is a great opportunity to combine two excellent profit centers with symmetrical regional markets. The synergistic operational and administrative opportunities available can offer substantial efficiencies and greater customer outreach. Immediate growth can occur through the planned introduction of new products and services by both operations, which enhance the proficiencies and profitability of the Silex Holdings Division.

"RJG Green can now continue its outreach to possible acquisitions in the healthcare sector and green environmental products and services to continue completing its business model."

About Silex Holdings Inc.

Silex Holdings is engaged in specialty construction and industrial services sectors and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed stone and engineered stone counter tops, cabinets and related products for the residential builders, commercial projects, remodel contractors, and retail customers on a regional basis.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

