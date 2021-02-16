Rivich To Host Feb. 21 Midcentury And Postmodern Design Auction From Chicago's Hippest Tearoom, Madame Zuzu's, With Online Feed Via LiveAuctioneers

At Madame Zuzu's Emporium, fans of vintage design will be treated to an artsy, outside-the-box auction experience "steeped" in whimsy and aromatic brews

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auctions have always been entertaining, but Rebecca and Michael Rivich, co-owners of Chicago's Rivich Auction, hope to send the fun factor to a whole new level on February 21st with their "Shakedown 1979" sale. The 226-lot auction of affordable midcentury modern and postmodern design will take place online through LiveAuctioneers, with a live online feed and live bidding at Madame Zuzu's Emporium in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The ultra-cool indoor/outdoor tearoom and retail establishment is owned by Grammy Award-winning Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan and his wife, Chloe Mendel. The auction's title - an homage to Corgan - is actually the opening line of the Smashing Pumpkins song "1979."

Renowned for its rare and exclusive tea blends, scrumptious plant-based foods and abundant "good vibes," Madame Zuzu's, together with the Rivich Auction team, will welcome a limited number of masked, socially-distanced guests to the Art Deco tea salon on auction day. There, auction-goers will be able to enjoy their choice of teas and other menu options as they preview a sampling of auction items and bid.

The hand-picked selection of auction goods "runs the gamut, with a little bit of everything represented," said Rebecca Rivich. Categories include sterling silver tea sets and wares from the 1920s luxury era - some of it consigned by a prominent Chicago family; gold jewelry, modern and folk art; midcentury furniture and decorative accessories; important autographed sports memorabilia, industrial objects, and lots of funky finds from Midwestern homes.

Among the cutting-edge artworks to be offered are a signed Joseph Burlini (American, b. 1937-) kinetic rainbow sculpture estimated at $1,000- $2,000; a large Merton E. Brown (American 1906-1996) abstract oil-on-canvas painting, $800- $1,200, and a Brian Overley painting titled " Olympia." Estimate: $400- $500

Brandon Johnson, a young Chicago artist who was classically trained at that city's prestigious American Academy of Art, created an oil-on-board painting titled "Wasn't Real Anyways," which has a $500- $1,000 estimate. Several significant pieces come from the collection of two Chicago-area psychiatrists who acquired self-taught art for 50+ years, including an out-of-this-world David Holmes robot-man folk-art chair, $800- $1,200.

A quintessential example of mid-century furniture style, a patterned sectional sofa designed by Jack Lenor Larsen (American, 1927-2020) for Directional is as deeply comfortable as it is colorful. Its overall pattern is predominantly sunset orange with black and burnished-gold accents. Estimate: $300- $500

The sale's decidedly Midwestern flavor is capped with the addition of basketball memorabilia signed by hardcourt superstars from the Chicago Bulls franchise. A size 48 Chicago Bulls jersey made by Champion has been signed twice by the legendary Michael Jordan. Estimate: $1,000- $2,000. Another top prize is a Chicago Bulls 1992-'93 Championship basketball signed by the famed "Starting Six" - Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bill Cartwright, Horace Grant, BJ Armstrong and John Paxson. Estimate: $300- $500

As the lyrics of the Smashing Pumpkins' song "1979" presciently suggested 25 years ago, "On a live wire right up off the street, you and I should meet." That "live wire," or real-time feed, will go directly from LiveAuctioneers to Madame Zuzu's on Sunday, February 21. Auction start time is 10 a.m. local CT / 11 a.m. ET. Madame Zuzu's Emporium is located at 1876 1st St. Highland Park, IL 60035. Bid absentee or live online via LiveAuctioneers. Visit Rivich online at www.rivichauction.com.

