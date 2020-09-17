Riverside Research Welcomes Dr. William Casebeer, Director Of Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research welcomes Dr. William Casebeer as the new Director of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) of its Open Innovation Center (OIC).

Dr. Casebeer's career began with the United States Air Force from which he retired from duty as a Lieutenant Colonel and intelligence analyst in 2011. He brings two decades of experience leading and growing research programs from within the Department of Defense and as a contractor. Dr. Casebeer held leadership roles at Scientific Systems, Beyond Conflict, Lockheed Martin, and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

"We are so happy to have Dr. Casebeer join our team," said Dr. Steve Omick, President and CEO. "His wealth of knowledge will be extremely valuable to not only the growth of our research and development in AI/ML but also to our other business units."

As a key member of the company's OIC, Dr. Casebeer will lead the advancement of neuromorphic computing, adversarial artificial intelligence, human-machine teaming, virtual reality for training and insight, and object and activity recognition. He will also pursue and grow opportunities with government research organizations and the intelligence community.

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization chartered to advance scientific research for the benefit of the US government and in the public interest. Through the company's open innovation concept, it invests in multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Riverside Research conducts independent research in machine learning, trusted and resilient systems, optics and photonics, electromagnetics, plasma physics, and acoustics. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org .

