Riverside Oral Surgery Acquires Edison-Clark Oral Surgery Associates & Raritan Valley Oral Surgery On The Same Day

RIVER EDGE, N.J., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Oral Surgery, the Official Oral Surgeons of the NJ Devils, announces the acquisition of Edison-Clark Oral Surgery Associates of Edison, NJ and Raritan Valley Oral Surgery of South Plainfield, NJ on the same day. The acquisition of these two practices expands Riverside 's footprint to eleven service locations in New Jersey and propels the practice forward as the premier surgeon owned and operated oral and maxillofacial surgery practice in the state.

As a result of the acquisition, three highly respected oral and maxillofacial surgeons will join Riverside. The group includes Michael Kleiman, DMD, Glenn Regenye, DMD, Bruce Huberman, DMD. Dr. Kleiman, who is highly regarded locally for his board roles inside Hackensack Meridian Health and JFK University Hospital, and nationally for his service to the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons states, "Joining Riverside Oral Surgery will give me and my team the opportunity to continue doing what we love to do far into the future. Riverside is owned by surgeons who love practicing Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery that share my vision of trying to achieve excellence in all we do. My team and I are energized and excited to interact with our new colleagues and look forward to adding new technology and resources to the practice."

Riverside 's founder, managing partner, and Instagram 's " BloodyToothGuy," Dr. Jason M. Auerbach notes "There have only been a few moments in my professional life that have really blown me away and this is certainly one of them. The fact that Dr. Kleiman and his team have decided to join Riverside Oral Surgery at this point in his illustrious and distinguished career really confirms for me that we have built something very special here. Dr. 's Huberman and Regenye round out this partnership with unmatched experience and perspective, I cannot wait to see what 's to come from this group. Just the beginning of more great things to come."

For further information contact: pr@vybermedia.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riverside-oral-surgery-acquires-edison-clark-oral-surgery-associates--raritan-valley-oral-surgery-on-the-same-day-301325138.html

SOURCE Riverside Oral Surgery