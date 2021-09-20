Riversand, A Syndigo Company, And Aptitive Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver End-to-End Data Structure And Master Data Solutions

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riversand, a Syndigo company, and Aptitive have announced a partnership to provide customers with an end-to-end strategy and technology solution for master data management (MDM), while delivering reporting and analytics that drive better decision-making for revenue growth, cost containment, and risk mitigation.

Houston-based Riversand, a Syndigo company, is a visionary cloud-native SaaS MDM and product information management (PIM) solution provider. Chicago-based Aptitive is a modern data and analytics consulting firm. The partnership is wide-ranging, with an industry focus on healthcare, insurance, transportation, logistics, and private equity organizations as prime candidates to reap the value of the companies' joint expertise.

"Engagements start with data strategy," said Jason Maas, COO of Aptitive. "Customers are looking for data expertise in their overall strategy, planning, and implementation of data solutions that truly drive insights for better business outcomes, efficiencies, and agility. Aptitive and Riversand are proven leaders in our vision, technology, and ability to deliver. We look forward to developing this exciting partnership."

The partnership builds on the global experience of both firms, while initially focusing on clients in North America. Both companies have a history of supporting complementary technology partnerships, demonstrating their shared commitment to stand behind relationships and capabilities they truly believe in to maximize outcomes for their industry-leading clients. The companies together pave a clear path for leveraging data to create actionable insights and maximize business outcomes.

"We're excited to partner with Aptitive, a company known for their strength in data strategy and mapping that high-end strategy to a big picture solution," said Jasleen Ahluwalia, Riversand, a Syndigo company's Vice President of Business Development and Alliances. "Riversand is noted as having long-term vision for our product roadmap, while providing product functionality depth. Together, this partnership will help deliver good white board planning and make that reality."

About AptitiveAptitive is a Chicago-based data and analytics consulting company that empowers organizations to access, analyze, and take action on their data. We work collaboratively with clients to develop an analytics strategy to help them leverage data as an asset and ensure success. For more information, visit aptitive.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About RiversandRiversand, a Syndigo company, provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), enabling customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand's MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption, and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences and insights, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk, and run their businesses smarter. Visit www.riversand.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn or @RiversandMDM on Twitter.

About Syndigo Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of product information through its network of brands and their customers. The company provides descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store.

Through Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, clients can publish, manage, syndicate and audit product content across the largest trading network of brands and recipients in the world.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally in many important consumer industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products. For more information, please visit www.syndigo.com.

