RiverNorth Launches RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. With MacKay Municipal Managers™*

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC ("RiverNorth"), an investment management firm specializing in opportunistic strategies, announced the launch of the RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (the "Fund"), a new municipal focused closed-end fund. RiverNorth will act as the investment adviser to the Fund and MacKay Shields LLC ("MacKay Shields") will act as subadviser. This is the fourth fund co-managed by the investment firms. The Fund will use the load waived pricing structure pioneered by RiverNorth. As a result, investors will not pay any upfront expenses, which allows the Fund to be priced at its initial net asset value (NAV) of $20.00 per share. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange began on February 24, 2021 under the symbol "RFMZ."

"We are delighted to announce the successful launch of the Fund, which was driven by strong investor demand for additional access points to the municipal asset class," said Patrick Galley, RiverNorth's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "We view the current market environment as an attractive entry point for our investment strategy and fertile ground for active trading. In our experience, an opportunistic approach to buying closed-end funds has the potential to provide excess return. When discounts widen, we intend to allocate more of the Fund's capital to closed-end funds and when discounts narrow, we would monetize that return by selling closed-end funds and rotating capital to MacKay Municipal Managers for direct investments in municipal securities."

The Fund's primary investment objective is current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes (but which may be includable in taxable income for purposes of the Federal alternative minimum tax). The Fund's secondary investment objective is total return. As the investment adviser, RiverNorth will strategically allocate the Fund's assets between two principal investment strategies: the Tactical Municipal Closed-End Fund Strategy, managed by RiverNorth, and the Municipal Bond Income Strategy, managed by MacKay Shields. As a means to potentially add trading support in the secondary market, the Fund intends to implement a common share repurchase plan, which is expected to start approximately 60 calendar days following the overallotment period. The repurchase plan will continue until the earlier of (i) repurchases of 2,200,000 of its outstanding shares in the open market or (ii) 90 calendar days following the start of the plan.

"We are thrilled to join RiverNorth for a fourth time on this new closed-end fund," said Robert DiMella, Executive Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of MacKay Shields. "We think this specific type of municipal closed-end fund is about as ideal as it gets. What I mean by that is it has two active money managers coming together to try to extract the full value and the best opportunities that are in the municipal marketplace. In our view, it's really a best ideas kind of strategy, from closed-end funds to individual municipal bonds."

The Fund raised $440 million in its initial public offering of shares of common stock. Should the underwriters exercise the overallotment option in full, which may or may not occur, the Fund will raise approximately $506 million.

The lead managers of the underwriting syndicate were UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, RBC Capital Markets and Stifel.

About RiverNorth

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2000. With approximately $4.4 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021, RiverNorth specializes in opportunistic investment strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is the investment manager to multiple registered and private funds.

About MacKay Shields LLC

MacKay Shields LLC ("MacKay Shields") is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC. MacKay Shields is a fixed-income and equity investment management firm with approximately $158.6 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021. MacKay Shields manages fixed-income and equity strategies for high-net worth individuals, institutional clients, and mutual funds.

