RiverMeadow Announces New VM-Based Migration Capability To Further Consolidate Its Market-Leading Position

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software Inc., a leading provider of Automated Cloud Migration Software and Services, announced today that it has added new capability allowing customers the option to carry out VM-based workload migration from VMware to VMwareON ANY hyperscaler or VMware to VMware. This makes RiverMeadow the only Multi-Cloud Migration Platform in the market to offer both OS-based and VM-based migrations.

RiverMeadow's Platform is purpose-built for solving the problem of mass migrations at scale and speed. It is uniquely designed to get customers migrating to any cloud in minutes to hours versus days to weeks. "Customers love the flexibility and fast deployment of our product and wanted these benefits in an alternative solution to VMware's HCX," explains Jim Jordan, President & CEO of RiverMeadow. "This new capability now gives customers the speed and flexibility they need, plus the ability to choose how they want to migrate depending on the use case."

Key benefits of RiverMeadow's Cloud Migration Platform include:

Ease of Deployment - be up and running migrations in under an hour

Flexibility of deployment - SaaS or On-prem

Flexibility of migration type - VM-based or OS-based

Speed of Migrations - Do more in less time and with less risk

OS Modernization - Retire legacy Operating Systems as you migrate

"In a recent head-to-head trial against competitive products, with a VMwareON Hyperscaler being the target, RiverMeadow was able to move entire workloads in minutes versus hours and days," states Greg Dennis, RiverMeadow's Chief Technology Officer. "I am extremely excited by the outcome of this trial which is a testament to the outstanding talent and tenacity of our development teams. We are fanatically focused on bringing greater value and velocity to our customers and such proven results show the extent to which we are further differentiating ourselves as market-leaders in the cloud migration space."

About RiverMeadow:RiverMeadow provides a broad range of fixed-price Multi - Cloud Migration Services and Product capability to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk of moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public or private clouds.

