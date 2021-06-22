Rivercross Hospice Selects NVoq To Rapidly Enable Hospice Caregivers.

BOULDER, Colo., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq, a leading provider of HIPAA compliant speech recognition solutions for post-acute care, is pleased to announce Rivercross Hospice has selected nVoq's innovative speech recognition technology platform for...

BOULDER, Colo., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq, a leading provider of HIPAA compliant speech recognition solutions for post-acute care, is pleased to announce Rivercross Hospice has selected nVoq's innovative speech recognition technology platform for its medical directors and nurses.

nVoq's state-of-the-art, medically accurate dictation solutions enable Rivercross Hospice's clinicians to quickly and accurately document patient episodes. By providing speech recognition to their office and mobile clinicians, Rivercross Hospice will see an immediate increase in productivity, reporting efficiency, and compliance.

"We're really pleased to offer the nVoq platform to our medical directors and nurses", said Mark Rowe, COO of Rivercross Hospice. "Our providers were anxious to add speech to their workflow, and nVoq worked seamlessly Day 1 with our EHR, HomeCare HomeBase's PointCare. With nVoq, we're able to deliver complete patient narratives that enable a higher quality caregiving experience and increase job satisfaction for our caregivers".

"By adopting the nVoq platform, Rivercross Hospice should be well positioned to address the ever-increasing workload and documentation requirements of Hospice organizations," said Debbi Gillotti, Chief Operating Officer of nVoq. "It is especially gratifying to see nVoq supply speech-to-text technology to provide more robust clinical documentation while allowing the medical directors and nurses to concentrate on the patient."

ABOUT: Rivercross Hospice

Rivercross Hospice is dedicated to providing and promoting the best quality of care for patient and families facing end-of-life issues. We are an independently owned company where our patients and employees are the priority.

Rivercross Hospice Contact Information

KS: 877.291.9690 | OK: 888.617.2273

http://rivercrosshospice.com/

https://www.facebook.com/rivercrosshospicewichita

https://www.facebook.com/rivercrosshospiceoklahoma

ABOUT: nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant, SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation and streamline reimbursement cycles.

nVoq Contact Information

Kristen AyersDirector of Marketing303.304.7021 kristen.ayers@nvoq.com www.sayit.nvoq.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rivercross-hospice-selects-nvoq-to-rapidly-enable-hospice-caregivers-301317526.html

SOURCE nVoq