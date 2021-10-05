Riverbend Home Teams Up With Interior Designer Taniya Nayak To Help Homeowners Create Holiday Magic Through Home Décor

The holiday edition of the Around the 'Bend Trend Report reveals top trends for the holiday season like retro décor, trees that tell stories and over-the-top front doors

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is filled with magic, and with the right décor, it can be felt most strongly in the comfort of our own homes. No matter your style, culture or religion, holiday decorations are all hung up with the same intention: to set the tone for a festive, uplifting, and all-around joyous season, and this year, it may be more important than ever before.

To help homeowners feel empowered to find home décor that brings them joy, Riverbend Home is announcing a partnership with Taniya Nayak, one of America's premiere interior designers and the star of numerous HGTV programs, to present the holiday edition of the Around The 'Bend Trend Report. After many homeowners didn't get to celebrate to their full extent last holiday season, this year, it's all about being unapologetically over-the-top.

Be it lights, trees or simply creating space for the company of the people that matter most, here are the top décor trends, identified by Riverbend Home and Taniya Nayak, for a holiday season that will be merrier and brighter than ever before:

Front Door Cheer: The front door is the staple for outdoor holiday décor, providing cheer not only for your home, but for the whole neighborhood. Over-the-top and out of the ordinary decorations like giant bows, oversized ornaments and bright colored porch furniture will make the front door pop for the holiday season.

Retro Nostalgia: Your grandparents holiday decorations are chic again. Retro décor, especially palettes of shiny and bright jewel tones and mid-century modern aesthetics, will take over this holiday season. Retro ornaments, figurines and tree toppers will bring much-needed comfort and nostalgia after a difficult year.

Trees That Tell a Story: It's no longer about a single Christmas tree, but trees of all shapes and sizes in every room of the house. Think a mini tree in the foyer, tabletop trees on kitchen shelves and full-size tree both indoors and in the backyard. Multiple trees allow every member to pick their own theme, and together, it shows a unique story of how your family celebrates the holidays.

Outdoor Holiday Entertaining: Homeowners invested heavily in their outdoor spaces the past year and half, which means they will be the main stage for holiday gatherings. Themed tablescapes, festive throw pillows and holiday glassware will transform outdoor spaces and even if temperatures drop, fire pits, heat lamps and blankets will still make it cozy.

Light It Up: The staple of holiday decorating? Lights, lights and more lights, and we're not talking about just on the tree, but in unexpected places to make the entire home sparkle. Lights can spark creativity and we'll see them draped around the bar cart, outlining the exterior of windows or on the garage door in the shape of a tree or bow. Wherever they appear, more lights mean more cheer!

"The holidays are so special because so many family memories center around unboxing the holiday decorations and bringing instant joy into the home, and because those moments didn't necessarily bring the same magic last year, it's all the more reason to go all-out this season," says Taniya Nayak. "A trend that will never go out of style is to choose décor that is uniquely yours and celebrates how your family recognizes this special time of year. I'm thrilled to present this report and collection with Riverbend Home to help homeowners create the holiday spaces of their dreams!"

"When it comes to home décor, the holidays truly are the most wonderful time of the year because there is no shortage of spaces or inspiration to deck the halls of your home," says Mark Feldman, Chief Home Officer and General Manager at Riverbend Home. "We're excited to collaborate with Taniya Nayak to help homeowners choose holiday décor that is not only jovial, but also on trend, to help their home stand out."

For even more inspiration and holiday decorating tips, Taniya's collection is available on the Riverbend Home site and the full Around the 'Bend Holiday 2021 Trend Report can be downloaded for free here.

About Riverbend Home

