River House At Odette's Announces Debut

NEW HOPE, Pa., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- River House at Odette's, a new luxury lifestyle hotel in New Hope, Pennsylvania overlooking the Delaware River, is officially open to guests. Inspired by the location's history as a boisterous cabaret, Chez Odette, the hotel features an edgy yet elegant design that weaves historic elements from its colorful past into the contemporary architecture and design of the hotel including salvaged artwork, menus, books and a chandelier dating back to the early 1900s.

"We've carved a unique luxury hospitality experience that pays homage to not only Odette's legacy but also the vibrant community of New Hope," stated Ron Gorodesky, President of Refined Hospitality, the management company overseeing River House and its sister hotel, The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, New Jersey. "Every detail from the historic artifacts celebrated around the property to the measures taken to offer both plush comforts and an otherworldly environment has been meticulously composed to transport both guests and locals as soon as they walk through the door."

Designed by award-winning Balongue Design, the boutique hotel features 36 residentially inspired guestrooms including 12 suites, featuring bold floral murals set behind tufted leather headboards, spa-inspired baths, jewel-toned furnishings and river or mountain views. Overseen by Stokes Architecture and Design, the property's architecture brings together New Hope's past and present industrial ties with elements like a locally sourced stone façade and striking steel framed windows.

River House offers three unique dining establishments with robust mixology programs including a namesake indoor/outdoor restaurant, Odette's Restaurant & Bar; iconic cocktail parlor, Piano Lounge; and members-only ROOF, an elevated nightlife experience inspired by the fiercely spirited 1970s, which is accessible to overnight guests.

River House at Odette's also features the perfect combination of conference and meeting facilities with spacious private dining rooms and an impressive open-concept ballroom with floor-to-ceiling retractable glass walls that lead out to a sprawling second-floor river view veranda for weddings & celebratory events up to 200 guests.

Just steps away from River House is The Residences, a stand-alone two-story building housing two two-bedroom suites ideal for bridal parties, groups, and extended stay guests - scheduled to open in spring 2021.

