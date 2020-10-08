Rivada Networks Totally Opposes The Nationalization Of 5G

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Like vampires, some bad ideas just won't die. Also like vampires, some bad ideas exist only in the imaginations of those who believe in them.

Rivada Networks does not believe in vampires, and it does not support nationalizing "5G," 5G networks, or anything else. It even opposes the nationalization of radio spectrum, which took place in 1927. It is Rivada's firm position that this egregious assault on common-law property rights, should be reversed.

Yet we keep hearing that someone, somewhere, wants to nationalize "5G." Often, that goal is attributed to Rivada, but we know that isn't true. So we want to add our voice to those condemning, in the strongest terms, anyone planning to nationalize 5G in America. Whoever they may be. Assuming they exist.

"Rivada Networks also condemns 'Regulatory Capture,' 'Crony Corporatism' and the 'Wireless Carrier Cartel,'" Rivada CEO Declan Ganley said. "These concepts are useful as background reference when trying to fathom why Americans are being ripped off with some the world's most expensive cell service prices and why the carriers continue to operate a coin operated swamp machine to protect themselves from serious price competition."

Rivada Networks is today announcing the launch of "Americans Against Nationalization." Americans Against Nationalization will refuse donations from AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile because we wouldn't want their cash to corrupt our mission. Americans Against Nationalization will direct attention to, and expose, any attempts by government to nationalize anything. It will also expose any fraud trying to fake claims of "nationalization" as these are an insult to the very real victims of nationalization throughout the world.

"And remember," Ganley said. "If someone asks you to help him kill vampires, he's probably got another agenda. Because vampires aren't real."

Rivada Networks is a leading designer, integrator and operator of wireless, interoperable communications networks. Its patented open access wireless technology drives more efficient utilization of 4G and 5G networks, enabling new business models for commercial wireless service, including wholesale, machine-to-machine communications, and the Internet of Things.

CONTACT: bcarney@rivada.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rivada-networks-totally-opposes-the-nationalization-of-5g-301148993.html

SOURCE Rivada Networks, LLC