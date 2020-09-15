RITUALS Cosmetics Launches Iconic Collections With Beauty Giant Sephora.com

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home and beauty company, RITUALS Cosmetics, is expanding its retail presence with a new partnership with Sephora.com as part of the brand's US expansion plan launching September 15th. Select products of the brand's most iconic collections--The Ritual of Sakura and The Ritual of Karma--are now available for purchase. This launch signals the brand's commitment to reach more US consumers by offering products that help transform daily routines into more meaningful moments.

"RITUALS is extremely excited to launch on a platform as coveted and popular as Sephora.com," says Raymond Cloosterman, founder and CEO of RITUALS Cosmetics. "This signifies a major stepping stone for us, as a successful European brand, to introduce our slow-down philosophy to more consumers in the US through our innovative bath and home products."

Sephora.com shoppers can now purchase individual products and gift sets from The Ritual of Sakuracollection, as well as The Ritual of Karmacollection.

THE RITUAL OF SAKURAInspired by the Japanese tradition of celebrating a time of renewal with the beautiful yet fleeting flowering of cherry blossoms, The Ritual of Sakura blends the delicate sweetness of cherry blossoms with organic rice milk.

THE RITUAL OF KARMAThe Ritual of Karma collection, exclusive to Rituals and Sephora.com, helps immerse oneself in the positive vibes of summer all year round and is designed to instantly enhance one's mood with luxurious fragrant aromas of Holy Lotus and Organic White Tea.

Individual products now available include:

Foaming Shower Gels ($9.50) uses unique technology to transform the gel into the softest foam skin has ever experienced.

uses unique technology to transform the gel into the softest foam skin has ever experienced. Body Scrubs ($16.50) nourishes dry skin with the luxurious mixture of sugar and softening oils.

nourishes dry skin with the luxurious mixture of sugar and softening oils. Body Creams ($22.50) is a velvety rich cream that is easy to apply, and intensely nourishes and firms the skin, leaving an enhanced fragrance experience when applied after using the shower gel or body scrub.

Perfectly timed for the holidays, various gift sets are available. The Sakura Try Me and The Karma Try Me are a fun, stocking stuffer introduction to the world of Rituals both containing deluxe minis of Foaming Shower Gel, Body Scrub and Body Cream ($20). The Renewing Ritual Gift Set and The Soothing Ritual Gift Set (both medium sized gift boxes) include four full-size bottles of the Foaming Shower Gel, Body Scrub, Body Cream, and Hand Soap ($37.50). The largest gift sets, The Sakura Renewing Collection and The Karma Soothing Collection include four, full-size bottles of the Foaming Shower Gel, Body Scrub, Body Cream, and Hand Soap, plus the home fragrance Mini Fragrance Sticks, whereas the The Soothing Ritual Collection includes four, full-sized bottles of Foaming Shower Gel, Body Scrub, Body Cream, and Hair & Body Mist ($50).

For more information on RITUALS products available at Sephora visit https://www.sephora.com/brands-rituals.

About RITUALSRITUALS is the first brand in the world to combine home and body cosmetics. With an expansive product line including body care, scented candles, fragrance sticks, skin care, precious mineral make-up, and Soulwear, the brand transforms everyday routines into more meaningful moments. Each product is inspired by an ancient Eastern tradition. In 2000, RITUALS opened its first store in Amsterdam, followed by openings in such vibrant cities as London, Madrid, Antwerp, Paris, Lisbon, Berlin, Stockholm and New York. The luxury brand has almost 880 stores, more than 2650 shop-in-shops and 4 city spas in 33 countries worldwide. For more information, visit rituals.com / @ritualsusa.

