Rite Aid To Release Third Quarter Results On December 17

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) - Get Report said today that it will release financial results for its Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter, which ended Nov. 28, 2020, on Thursday, Dec 17, 2020. The company will hold an analyst call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time with remarks by Rite Aid's management team. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at https://www.riteaid.com/corporate/investor-relations/presentations.

The telephone replay will be available beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 and ending at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 16, 2021. To access the replay of the call, telephone (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and enter the seven-digit reservation number 3338667.

The webcast replay of the call will also be available at https://www.riteaid.com/corporate/investor-relations/presentations starting at 12 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The playback will be available until the company's next conference call.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 18 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

