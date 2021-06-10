Rite Aid To Release First Quarter Results On June 24

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) said today that it will release financial results for its Fiscal 2022 First Quarter, which ended May 29, 2021, on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) - Get Report said today that it will release financial results for its Fiscal 2022 First Quarter, which ended May 29, 2021, on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The company will hold an analyst call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time with remarks by Rite Aid's management team. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at https://investors.riteaid.com.

The telephone replay will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 24, 2021 and ending at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2021. To access the replay of the call, telephone (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and enter the seven-digit reservation number 3989887.

The webcast replay of the call will also be available at https://investors.riteaid.com starting at 12 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday, June 24, 2021. The playback will be available until the company's next conference call.

