Rite Aid Statement On CDC Recommendation Regarding COVID-19 Vaccine "Boosters"

Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concurred with previous recommendations made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), officially recommending "booster" doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for certain eligible populations at least 6 months after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

As a proud partner in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Rite Aid is prepared to begin administering third-dose "boosters" of the Pfizer vaccine starting immediately, in line with the CDC's guidance. Customers may receive their booster dose at Rite Aid regardless of where they received their primary series.

Rite Aid has been on the front lines of the pandemic since the beginning, offering COVID-19 testing and administering vaccinations to keep our communities healthy and thriving. Pharmacists are prepared to administer third doses in an effort to further protect the most vulnerable populations.

At this time, additional doses are recommended only for:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

People aged 18-64 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Currently, boosters are only recommended for those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their primary series. The CDC is continuing to evaluate available data in the coming weeks to make recommendations for those who initially received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Eligible customers may walk in immediately, or schedule an appointment at https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler beginning Saturday, September 25, to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Flu and other vaccines are also available in-store and can be scheduled via the online scheduling tool.

Rite Aid encourages those who still have not received their primary series to do so. Please visit our website, www.riteaid.com/covid-19, for timely, accurate information on COVID-19 vaccines and testing in each community we serve.

