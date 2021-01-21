Rite Aid Expands No-Charge COVID-19 Testing To 460 Drive-Through Locations

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) is further expanding its no-charge COVID-19 testing capabilities with 60 additional drive-through locations opening on Friday, January 22, through its partnership with the U.

Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Report is further expanding its no-charge COVID-19 testing capabilities with 60 additional drive-through locations opening on Friday, January 22, through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Additionally, no-charge testing will now be available for ages four and older at all new and existing drive-through testing sites. Previously, testing had been available to individuals 13 years of age and older. The new locations will increase Rite Aid's capacity for COVID-19 testing services in California, Washington, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maryland.

Like Rite Aid's existing drive-through testing sites, the new locations will utilize simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Rite Aid's COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals four years of age and older, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

At all testing locations, patients are required to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Individuals ages 4-18 may access testing with parent or legal guardian consent, and attendance and supervision of the minor at the testing appointment with a photo ID. For children ages 4-12, a parent or legal guardian will create a Project Baseline account and follow the steps to indicate who the test is for. For children ages 13-17, creation of a Project Baseline account should happen only under the supervision of a parent or legal guardian.

A complete list of Rite Aid's COVID-19 testing sites can also be found at www.riteaid.com.

Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites.

BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing.

Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.

Rite Aid will continue to provide regular updates on the company's progress with COVID-19 testing.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005043/en/