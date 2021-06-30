Ritchie Bros. Preps For Its Largest Pipeline Construction Event Ever In New Mexico This August

After 36 years, the owner of Barrilleaux Inc. is retiring and selling his fleet unreserved on Aug.

HOUSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On August 10 - 11, Ritchie Bros. will conduct its largest-ever, single-owner auction for Barrilleaux Inc., an oilfield pipeline construction company based in New Mexico and Texas. Tens of millions of dollars of equipment will be sold in this two-day event, including late-model, low-hour directional drills, trenchers, 40+ pipelayers, 120 excavators, 35+ dozers, loaders, heavy haul trucks, trailers, attachments, tools, and more. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

"Barrilleaux Inc. is well-known in the pipeline construction industry for their production, efficiency, high-quality work, and top-of-the-line, late-model equipment," said Alan McVicker, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "In my 44 years in the auction business, this is the nicest fleet I've ever seen. We have a long relationship with Mr. Barrilleaux and are so proud he has put his trust in us to sell this magnificent selection of assets via online auction in August. Check out the equipment online at rbauction.com/Barrilleaux today!"

The majority of the Barrilleaux assets are available for inspection at their location in Carlsbad, NM (150 Kelly Rd.), with some additional equipment stored in Oakwood, TX (1412 W. Broad St.) and Pecos, TX (3100 TX-17). Bids can be made online in real time at rbauction.com on August 10 - 11 or ahead of the auction via PriorityBid.

Specific highlights include:

Two unused 2020 Caterpillar 14M3 motor graders

Three unused 2019 Caterpillar D6T dozers

Four Caterpillar D8T dozers

Four 2020 Caterpillar 320 hydraulic excavators

15 Caterpillar PL83 pipelayers (2019, 2018 & 2017 models)

A 2019 & a 2020 Vermeer D220X330iii directional drills

An unused 2019 Tesmec 1475XL EVO crawler bucket wheel trencher

Four 2019 and a 2020 Mack GR64B tri-axle volumetric mixer trucks

Two 2021 Peterbilt 389 tri-axle heavy haul truck tractors

Two unused Cozad lowboys (one w/ 2021 85-ton steerable 13-axle & one w/ 2020 100-ton steerable 9-axle)

For a complete list of Barrilleaux Inc. assets to be sold, visit rbauction.com/Barrilleaux.

