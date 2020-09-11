RITA To Host First Virtual Retirement Industry Conference, October 27-28, 2020

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) is hosting its first virtual conference for self-directed retirement professionals. The conference will address the latest legislative and regulatory developments in the industry. Titled "Shifting Gears with Self-Directed IRAs," the event focuses on how the current pandemic has altered the industry and how businesses and professionals can better navigate those changes.

RITA has historically hosted two in-person conferences a year serving the retirement industry. This year, they are taking their Fall Conference virtual to comply with health and safety standards.

"We've seen significant changes in the retirement industry this year. The main question we see is how businesses can adapt and succeed in this new reality," said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. "We're excited to provide an educational opportunity that keeps attendees safe and informed."

The two-day conference features speakers from government positions as well as industry leaders. Topics of discussion include the effect of the pandemic on retirement accounts, fraud mitigation during the pandemic, managing staff remotely, and more. Attendees can also participate in roundtable discussions and ask questions to panels of legislative and regulatory experts.

"When there is [direct legislation that applies to our industry], we need to be on top of it," said Kaaren Hall, President of uDirect IRA Services. "RITA always keeps us up-to-date on what has been going on in Washington, D.C. and how that impacts how we do our job."

The RITA Fall Conference will take place over Zoom on Tuesday, October 27 and Wednesday, October 28 from 12:00pm to 4:30pm ET.

RITA members and non-members alike can register for the conference, though members receive a discounted rate. Registration is available through RITA's Eventbrite page ( https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shifting-gears-with-self-directed-iras-rita-virtual-fall-conference-tickets-116112356183).

If you work with IRAs, do not miss out on this incredible opportunity. For the full agenda, visit the retirement industry conference page on RITA's website ( https://ritaus.org/event/rita-fall-conference-2020).

ABOUT RITARITA is a professional trade association dedicated to the expansion of opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, our association is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies and industry-related professionals. We exist to be the leading educator and advocate for the growth and best practices of the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both our members and investors. To learn more, visit www.ritaus.org.

