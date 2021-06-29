Rising Incomes To Boost US Beverage Sales

Alcoholic beverages will see fastest growth with rising sales of craft and novel products

CLEVELAND, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US beverage demand is forecast to increase 2.9% yearly in nominal terms through 2025, according to Beverages: United States , a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from population growth and increases in disposable personal income, which will drive purchases of higher-end and niche beverages and support growth in value terms. Faster gains will be limited by ongoing consumer concerns regarding the negative health effects of alcohol and sweetened beverages. In 2021, beverage demand is projected to rise slightly as the economy recovers following the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of some workers to offices and other workplaces will support sales of soft drinks and bottled water from vending machines.

Demand for alcoholic beverages - the largest and fastest-growing discrete segment - is expected to rise 4.4% annually to 2025. Suppliers will benefit from the ongoing popularity of novel beverages such as craft beer varieties and hard seltzers. Growth in disposable personal incomes will help boost demand in value terms as consumers choose such options, which are often more expensive.

These and other key insights are featured in Beverages: United States . This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US beverages demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

alcoholic beverages

carbonated soft drinks (CSD)

dairy milk

fruit beverages

bottled water

non-dairy milk

other beverages such as energy drinks, iced coffees and tea, and sports drinks

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Freedonia Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

The scope of this report encompasses beverages consumed from bottles, single-serving containers, and various types of dispensing systems utilizing bulk packages (e.g., fountain drinks, beer taps, and water coolers). Homemade beverages, such as home-brewed beer and wine, are excluded, as are beverage products not sold ready-to-drink (RTD), such as coffee beans and grounds, dry teas, and powdered drink mixes. Non-packaged potable liquids such as tap and well water are also excluded. Re-exports of beverages are excluded from demand and trade figures.

